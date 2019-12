Virat Kohli on Sunday joked about the pink ball's visibility during the India-Bangladesh test match, while addressing the press. India's attempt at their first-ever pink ball Day-Night encounter couldn't have gotten any better as the home side smothered Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to win match with ease. India's skipper Virat Kohli thanked the packed house at Eden Gardens for flocking to the stadium to support the team even though the game was certain to end on Day three.