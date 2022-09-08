WATCH | Virat Kohli Finally Scores 71st Ton, Cannot Stop Laughing After Reaching Milestone

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli could not stop laughing after finally smacking his 71st international century on Thursday against Afghanistan. He had to wait 989 days to be precise to reach the elusive three-figure mark, with his last hundred coming in November 2019.

The 33-year-old, who has often been under severe criticism for his recent form, smacked his 71st international century to move to second in the list of the all-time top international centurions alongside legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar still leads the way with 100 international tons.

Kohli delighted to smack 71st international ton

As seen in the video below, Virat Kohli was all smiles after finally getting to his elusive 71st international ton. His emotions of joy suggest that it was all worth the wait. After reaching the milestone, the former Team India captain raised his bat and kissed his ring, while several fans in the stands bowed down to the king.

The milestone we'd all been waiting for and here it is!



Kohli explains celebrations after 71st international ton

While speaking in his post-innings interview, Virat Kohli said, "It was indeed (the celebrations was worth 1000 words). Very blessed, and very grateful right now. The last two and half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November, so the celebrations are for the past. I have put a lot of things into perspective. I was a bit shocked as this was the format I least expected for a century to come anytime soon. It is all God's blessing."

He then went on to add how hard he has worked for this moment by stating, "I have been working hard and this was just a moment which was very special for me and the team as well. It was an accumulation of a lot of things (on what was going on in his mind when he reached the hundred). As I said, since I came back to the team, the team has been open, welcoming, and helpful and given me space to work on my game."

As for his emotional celebrations, he added, "I know there was a lot of stuff going on the outside but they really kept my perspective right and I kissed my ring in the celebrations as well. You see me standing like this right now and all the things being put in perspective have been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times that is Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well."