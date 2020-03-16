WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Second Time Lucky, Takes A Stupendous 'juggling' Catch

RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a memorable match against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. He led from the front and ensured that RCB registered their second win of this season by 10 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Kohli not only anchored RCB's innings with the bat, but he also made his presence felt on the field. He took a spectacular catch which was one of the best in this tournament. The incident happened in the fifth over of Kolkata's run chase which was bowled by Dale Steyn and young Shubman Gill was on strike. The South African speedster bowled a delivery outside the off stump as Gill heaved his bat and went for a big shot. However, the ball was not timed well from the middle of the bat but still, it looked like Gill would succeed in clearing the mid- off fielder. But, Kohli had other ideas as he went ahead to take the catch. The RCB skipper could not grab the ball in his first attempt as it popped out of his hands. Nonetheless, Kohli did not take his eyes away from the ball nor did he get distracted as he ended up taking a one-handed catch post the juggle and went ahead to celebrate with his team-mates as a dejected Shubman Gill went back to the dugout.

This video was posted on Twitter. Here's the video.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore were asked to bat first after Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Virat Kohli who had opened the innings along with Parthiv Patel started slowly but once he found his rhythm, he started to play his natural game. Kohli also got good support from English all-rounder Moeen Ali who played a stellar cameo of a 28-ball 66 as the duo put on 90 runs for the third wicket stand. The RCB skipper continued the rampage after Ali's departure as he bought up his fifth IPL ton and the first one of this season. He was dismissed in the final delivery of the innings. His blistering 58-ball 100 took RCB to a huge total of 213/4 in their 20 overs.