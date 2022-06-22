Watch: Virat Kohli Gives Stirring Speech Ahead Of Leicester Game As Rahul Dravid Looks On

Former Indian team captain Virat Kohli will soon return to action in international cricket, in the 5th Test match against England, which begins on July 1. Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, India is currently scheduled to clash against County championship team Leicestershire in a four-day tour game, which begins on June 24. In a video shared by the venue, former skipper Kohli can be seen delivering a stirring speech to the squad, in the presence of head-coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Game mode = 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 @imVkohli gives a 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 team talk ahead of a busy day of preparations before @BCCI's Tour Match vs @leicsccc,” Leicestershire wrote on Twitter, captioning the video. Although Kohli’s words were audible in the video, it is understood that the former skipper was laying plans for the team, heading into the warm-up match. Meanwhile, Kohli will also look to add some runs to his name before playing the important Test at Edgbaston.

Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes to lead the teams

The 5th Test match of India’s tour of England 2021, was postponed last year due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The series is currently led 2-1 by India, as both teams head into the series with new captains leading them. While Kohli and Joe Root led the respective teams last time around, Rohit and Ben Stokes have been promoted up to the role.

Virat Kohli's decision to step down from captaincy

Kohli announced his decision to step down from India’s Test captaincy in January 2022, after India away Test series loss to South Africa. Kohli earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, while he was removed from the position in the ODIs. On the other hand, Joe Root stepped down from England’s Test captaincy after the humiliating Ashes 2021-22 loss to Australia, and a series loss against West Indies.

More about India's tour of England 2022-

Having said that, Stokes and Sharma will now look to win the Test match and score important points in the ICC World Test Championships 2021-23 points table. Following the conclusion of the 5th Test, India will square off against England in a 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series. In the meantime, Hardik Pandya will also lead the India T20I side against Ireland in a two-match T20I series, beginning on June 26.

(Image: @leicsccc/Twitter)