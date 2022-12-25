WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid React In Dugout After Ashwin Wins 2nd Test For India

The Indian cricket team on Sunday defeated Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur to win the two-match series 2-0. India won the second Test by 3 wickets courtesy of a brilliant all-round performance by Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked six wickets with the ball and then scored an unbeaten 42 runs in the final innings to secure the victory. Ashwin was named the player of the match for his contributions.

Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer partnered for 71 runs to help India recover from a shaky start. While Ashwin struck 42 off 62 balls, Iyer slammed an unbeaten 29 off 46 deliveries to help his team finish the chase. India needed 145 runs to win the match, but Bangladesh staged a strong comeback, holding India to 74/7 at one point in the final innings. Mehidy Hasan took five wickets for Bangladesh, giving them a good chance to win the game. However, Ashwin and Iyer remained calm and led India to victory.

Ashwin smashed a four on the last ball of the match to help India win the game. The veteran all-rounder burst into wild celebrations as soon as he smashed the match-winning runs for his team. A video of the winning moment from the Dhaka Test is now going viral on social media. The video also shows Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and former captain Virat Kohli celebrating the win with stand-in skipper KL Rahul in the dugout.

Thanks to the win, India has now moved up to the second position in the World Test Championship points table, replacing South Africa from the spot. India now has 58.93 percentage points to their name. Australia remains on top of the standing at 76.92 percentage points. India is now slated to play a four-match Test series against Australia in February-Match of 2023. If India wants to make it to the final of the World Test Championship, they must win at least three of those four games.

Image: Twitter