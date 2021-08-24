Watch Virat Kohli Weight Lifting Session Ahead Of 3rd England Vs India Test At Lord's

Virat Kohli energy on the field is unmatched and add his batting ability to the mix, the Team India skipper has made himself one of the best cricketers in the world at the moment. Behind all the current success is the amount of hard work he puts off the field. The Indian skipper is also considered one of the fittest players in the game which can be seen on the field thanks to his speed, agility, and never-ending stamina. Recently the Team India skipper gave fans a glimpse of his workout session by dropping a video of him lifting weights.

Virat Kohli weightlifting video

As India prepare for England vs India Headingley Test, Kohli shared a video in which he can be seen sweating it out inside the gymnasium. In the Virat Kohli slow-mo video, the cricketer can be seen jumping in the air and trying to hold the weightlifting. The dedication and manner in which he does gymming show how much he cares about being fit. He also left a message with the video in which he wrote about working hard and there being no substitution for it. Here's Virat Kohli weight lifting video.

There's literally no substitute to hard work. pic.twitter.com/bvN4BevnEg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

This is not the first time that an Indian skipper has shared a workout video of him doing weightlifting. He has done that in the past as well and in one of the videos he can be seen doing a box jump and some weighted leg raises was captioned "Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself".

Preview of England vs India Headingley Test

Having already taken the lead in the five-match series after winning the Lord's Test, Team India will be hoping to take 2-0 lead in the series by winning the England vs India Headingly Test. The visiting team will welcome pacer SHardul Thakur in the team after the bowler was ruled out of the 2nd Test due to injury.

England skipper Joe Root in a press conference ahead of the England vs India 3rd test stated that England has taken some "good learning" from the defeat at Lord's last week on how to tackle Virat Kohli's Team India and are now "desperate to bounce back" at Leeds.

He further added, “I think the most important thing for us regarding the theatre and everything else surrounding the game is we've got to make sure we play the game how we want to play it and we look after it the best we can. And not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not us. We've got to be genuine to ourselves, genuine to how we are as individuals, and collectively and be as good as we can be. Now Virat and his team will play how they play, and I just want us to go about and be the best version of ourselves”