WATCH: Virat Kohli's Emotional Video After Stepping Down From RCB Captaincy

The IPL 2022 season will be completely a new ball game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as the team will be taking the field with a new skipper at the helm. The reason behind the transition is because of current skipper Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the position after the completion of the IPL 2021 season. The news of Virat Kohli stepping down as RCB captain ahead of the RCB vs KKR match shocked the cricket fans after the Team India skipper just a couple of days back, had announced vacating the captaincy position of India's T20 team.

Virat Kohli emotional video

Ahead of the RCB vs KKR clash on Monday, the RCB social media team posted a video on the Instagram account where Virat Kohli talks about his IPL journey and how things have changed in the tournament year after year. Ahead of playing the 200th match for RCB, Virat Kohli said, "when you look back at your journey so far, you feel grateful that you have been able to play for so long for one franchise and this loyalty has been very special for me. RCB and I have had a very strong bond. Our respect, love and care for each other, I will cherish all these things for a lifetime."

Talking about how the tournament is getter year Kohli said, "IPL is getting better with every passing season. Playing here with world-class players personally inspires me to improve my game. It is a lot of learning for me. It's a great platform. At some stage, you stop playing, but learning never stops. I keep trying to improve my game every year in IPL."

Virat Kohli steps down from RCB captain position

RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday confirmed that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the end of the IPL 2021 season. While making the announcement to RCB fans on a video message, Kohli said "Spoke to the management this evening. It was something that was on my mind for a while. As I recently announced stepping down from T20 captaincy as well to manage my workload which has been immense over the last so many years."

He added, "I want to continue to remain committed to the responsibilities I am fulfilling and I felt I needed this space to refresh, regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward. And also understanding that RCB is going to go through a transitional phase with a big auction coming in next year. I made it clear to the management that (smiles) I can't think of being in any other team than RCB and that's been my commitment from day one."