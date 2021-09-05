WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's 100 Goes Viral; Fans Say 'there's No Rift'

Rohit Sharma made his bat do the talking exceptionally well during Team India's second innings of the ongoing fourth Test match against England at London's Kennington Oval on Saturday as he notched up his maiden overseas Test century and eighth overall in red-ball cricket. However, it was skipper Virat Kohli's priceless reaction that stood out the most once Rohit breached the three-figure mark.

England vs India: Virat's reaction on Rohit's century

As Rohit Sharma raised his bat to acknowledge everyone after getting to his hundred, he received a standing ovation from the Oval crowd and a flying kiss from his better half Ritika but more importantly, captain Virat Kohli was a very happy man in the dressing room as he was on his feet applauding what could well turn out to be a match-defining knock for Team India.

Watch Virat Kohli's reaction video here:

First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥

He gets there with a monster six over long on!



When this came to the notice of the fans, they came forward and confidently stated that all's well and there is no 'rift' between the two megastars of Indian Cricket. Here are some of the reactions.

It was after the end of the 2019 World Cup where Team India had crashed out of the tournament after a heartbreaking 18-run loss in the semi-final to the eventual runners-up New Zealand that rumors of an alleged 'rift' between Virat & Rohit started doing rounds and many of the fans, as well as experts, had reportedly demanded 'split captaincy' as well.

England vs India: Rohit's century helps India gain command on Day 3

Team India seemed to be in some trouble early on when opener KL Rahul was caught behind after which Rohit and number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara carried out the rescue act as the duo added 153 runs for the second-wicket stand. While Rohit Sharma registered an outstanding century, Pujara also went on to complete his half-century.

Just when it looked like the 'Hitman' would go on to score a big one, his stay at the crease came to an abrupt end when he tried to play his signature pull shot and ended up finding Chris Woakes in the deep who took a great catch as the Mumbai-based cricketer walked back to the pavilion for 127. Meanwhile, Ollie Robinson also accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara in the same over when the tall pacer had the latter caught at third slip by bowling a shortish length delivery.

Skipper Virat Kohli and nightwatchman Ravindra Jadeja ensured there were no further hiccups as India ended Day 3 at 270/3. Kohli was unbeaten on 22 while Jadeja was not out on 9. The visitors now enjoy a lead of 171 runs as they look forward to posting a mammoth total for Joe Root & Co. when play resumes on Sunday.