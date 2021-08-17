WATCH: Virat Kohli's Speech On Making England 'feel Like Hell' In 60 Overs Goes Viral

The England vs India Lord's Test had no shortage of drama action and emotion. Right from an on-field heated exchange between players from both the teams especially Virat Kohli and James Anderson until Siraj picking the final England wicket, the fans present at the ground got to witness an amazing contest between bat and ball as both the teams looked to gain the upper hand in the five-match Test series. Team India under Virat Kohli's leadership finally managed to get their noses ahead by winning the Lord's Test by 151 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series.

Virat Kohli's viral speech

Asking England to chase 272 runs for victory, Virat Kohli ensured that he keep his bowler's fired put with an inspiring speech the video of which went viral. In the video, the Team India skipper can be seen talking to his players in the huddle before taking the field and giving them a motivational speech in which he asked them to make England feel "the hell out there" in the next 60 overs.

"If I see someone laughing, then see. This 60 overs you shield field like hell." - Virat Kohli in the team huddle — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

England vs India: Virat Kohli's performance in the series so far

Apart from involving in a heated exchange with James Anderson, Virat Kohli has had a quiet series with the bat so far. The first match of the series saw him getting out on a duck in the first, while he did not gt to bat in the second innings of the rain-affected match. In the second match of the series, Kohli got stats but failed to score big. He could only manage 42 runs and 20 runs respectively across two innings.

Overall the last 10 innings of Virat Kohli in Test has not been great with the Indian skipper only managing to score 280 runs at a below-par average of 28. Kohli's last century had come during India’s maiden pink-ball Test at home against Bangladesh in November 2019. The 32-year-old right-handed batsman has only managed to scores 20, 42, 0, 13, 44, 0, 27, 62, 0. In addition, to the mentioned scores he has now gone seven consecutive innings without a fifty in the longest format of the game.