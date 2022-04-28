Last Updated:

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Video Of Dancing At Maxwell's Wedding Bash Takes Over The Internet

Watch former RCB skipper Virat Kohli dancing his heart out in a video from Glenn Maxwell's post-wedding bash, which was specially arranged by the franchise.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise arranged a special post-marriage bash for the newly married couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman. While the entire RCB unit had a great time at the party, what caught the most attention of the Indian cricket fans was a viral video featuring the former skipper Virat Kohli. In the video going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen grooving to the ‘Oo Oo Antava’ song from the popular Indian movie ‘Pushpa’ starring Allu Arjun.

Alongside Kohli, RCB allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed also displays his dancing skills, while the other RCB members seem elated to cheer in the background. Kohli is known for enjoying his time off the field to the fullest, and the bash came as a much-needed break for the squad, which has been living in a bio-bubble ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 began last month. Maxwell’s wife, Vini Raman also took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday night to share a few pictures, and captioned them saying, “ little glam to spice things up in the bubble."

Watch Virat Kohli dancing at Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding bash

More about Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's marriage

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman tied the wedding knot with traditional Indian rituals in March, just ahead of the IPL and the couple joined the RCB squad soon after. They also had a Christian wedding ceremony before the Indian-style wedding. The couple was first spotted together back in 2019. Raman accompanied Maxwell at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 and 2020 and has been garnering attention on social media ever since. The couple got engaged back in 2020 and went on to get married in March 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Vini Raman is an Indian-origin Australian citizen belonging to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is currently a practising pharmacist in Melbourne, having completed her studies in medical science, and attended the Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria. Maxwell is a much-loved cricketer in India and cricket lovers are certainly excited about the fact that Maxwell is married to a woman of Indian origin.

