WATCH: Michael Vaughan's '92 All Out India' Comment Trolled In Epic Style By Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Tuesday following Australia’s win in the third Test match against England in the Ashes 2021-22 series by an innings and 14 runs, and trolled former English skipper Michael Vaughan.

Australia won the Melbourne Test on December 28 by restricting England to a total score of 68 runs in their second innings and clinched the match by an innings and 14 runs. Earlier in the match, England were bowled out for 185 runs in the first innings, after which Australia scored 267 runs in reply.

Meanwhile, Jaffer uploaded a video on the social media app Koo, where he was seen opening the Twitter mobile application on his phone. Upon opening the app, Michael Vaughan's tweet from 2019 popped up, where the former England skipper can be seen commentating about India’s collapse for a score of 92.

Vaughan had added in his tweet that he couldn't believe a team can get bowled out under 100 runs. However, as Vaughan's tweet appeared on the video, Jaffer showed a thumbs up with a quirky smile on his face. India were bowled out for 92 runs in the fourth ODI of India's tour of New Zealand in 2018-19. In the meantime, Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and responded to the video by Jaffer.

Very good Wasim 😜😜😜 https://t.co/OemxRrG2IF — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

Australia take 3-0 lead in Ashes 2021/22

The second day's play of the Melbourne Test ended on Monday with England on 31/4 in their second innings as Joe Root and Ben Stokes found themselves at the crease. However, Australia started the day by removing Ben Stokes, before debutant Scott Boland finished the proceedings with an innings figure of 6/7.

Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, while Cameron Green dismissed one England batter. Australia ended up winning the match by an innings and 14 runs and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes series. On one hand, Australia have dominated the series so far, while on the other hand, England have struggled to compete against the lethal Aussie bowling line-up.

