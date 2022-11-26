WATCH: WBBL Final Witnesses Strange Scenes As Play Abruptly Stopped Due To Severe Sunlight

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) final on November 26 witnessed bizarre scenes as play was abruptly stopped for more than 15 minutes due to intense sunlight. The severity of the sunlight was so high that the Sydney Sixers batters could not even see the Adelaide Strikers bowlers bowling from the other end.

WBBL 2022 final witnesses a huge delay due to severe sunlight

As seen in the video posted by Sky Sports below, Adelaide Strikers star Amanda Jade Wellington was left perplexed after play was stopped in the midst of the match. Amanda, who has the stump mic on, tells the commentators that she does not understand why the players are waiting and why the play cannot be resumed.

"I don't understand why we're waiting"...



... "I need to be able to see!"



Play has been delayed due to the sun being in the batters eyes in the WBBL final ☀️🏏 pic.twitter.com/XLFTiBFqOm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 26, 2022

Amanda then approaches Sydney Sixers batter Suzie Bates and has a hilarious conversation with her. Amanda asks her, "Bates why are we waiting," to which Bates replies, "I need to be able to see." After Bates brought up the issue, the umpires had a look themselves and agreed for the play to be stopped. This is one of the first times when a cricket game has been stopped due to intense sunlight as most matches in the past have usually been brought to a halt because of poor light.

WBBL Final: Adelaide Strikers win first title

Adelaide Strikers put up an outstanding performance in the WBBL Final to upset favourites Sydney Sixers on their home turf to win their first Women's Big Bash League title. After setting a target of 148 runs, the Strikers bowled brilliantly to bowl out the Sixers for just 137 runs and register a victory by 10 runs.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was outstanding with both bat and ball as she smacked an unbeaten 52 runs off just 37 deliveries and also picked up two key wickets. She dismissed both Suzie Bates and Ashleigh Gardener to help the Strikers trigger a top-order batting collapse of the Sixers.