WATCH: West Indies Bowler Devon Thomas' Shoe Pops Out Triggering Laughter In Comm Box

Australia and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the second Test of their three-match series. In a hilarious incident, West Indies pacer Devon Thomas' shoe went flying while he was trying to stop the ball off his own bowling at Adelaide Oval on Friday. The incident sparked laughter among commentators with one of them saying he had never seen anything like that before. "Have this shoe laces up, that will help," another commentator said.

The incident occurred in the 113th over of the Australian innings when Travis Head was batting alongside Cameron Green. Thomas bowled a fuller ball outside off to Head, who attempted to play a cover drive but mistimed the shot. The ball went to the left side of the non-striker's end following which Thomas dove in a bid to stop it. As Thomas dived, his shoe popped out of his left leg. Despite the effort, Thomas couldn't stop the ball, which went to the mid-on fielder.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Cricket Australia shared the footage on its official Twitter handle. "Over, under, in and out! That's what shoe-tying's all about," the caption of the post read. The video has garnered more than 42,000 views since being shared on Friday.

Australia vs West Indies

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Stadium. Batting first, Australia scored 511/7 and declared their innings. Apart from Labuschagne, Travis Head scored 175 off 219 balls, including 20 boundaries. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey also contributed to the total with scores of 62 and 41 runs, respectively. Earlier, David Warner scored 21 off 29 balls.

Devon Thomas and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each, while Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite each scalped one wicket to their names. West Indies have then bowled 214 runs with Nathan Lyon picking a three-wicket haul for Australia. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was top-scored for the visitors as he scored 47 off 102 balls.

Image: Twitter/CricketAustralia