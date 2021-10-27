WATCH: When MS Dhoni Smashed & Tamed Angry Shoaib Akhtar, Made Him Lose His Bearings

Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have hung his gloves post-retirement from cricket in August last year, but many match-saving performances of his still haven't faded from the memories of cricketing fans. Today, we'll revisit the day when Dhoni scored his maiden test century in the second test match against Pakistan in Faisalabad in January 2006. This memory is extra special as it is also remembered as the days of Dhoni's iconic long hairs and his absolute smashing of the Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, to every corner of the stadium. The captain had scored a massive 148 runs from just 153 deliveries, an act that left the host red-faced. Check out the video of Dhoni's explosive innings below.

The barrage of boundaries from Dhoni started soon after he left the dugout to save the match for India as the hosts had reduced the visitors for 259 runs at a loss of four wickets. Just as Dhoni made it to the crease, he began his innings with a four and needless to say, more followed. With his heavy bat and brute power, he unleashed his aggression over Akhtar right from the start which made the pacer desperate for wickets.

Known for his long runups and speedy beamers, The Rawalpindi Express, a nickname for Akhtar, was soon derailed as Dhoni reached his half-century in no time. With his fifty coming in just 34 deliveries, Dhoni reached his century in no time thanks to Akhtar's bowling filled with rage. The latter's frustration became apparent when he was smashed for four three boundaries in a single over, which made him go for a beamer at over 156 kmph, which narrowly missed Dhoni.

This decade-old video going viral on social media has resurfaced when tensions between India and Pakistan are at their peak, as the latter's recent 10-wicket T-20 victory over India has taken a communal turn. Currently, Dhoni is with team India as their mentor for the ongoing T-20 world cup in UAE's Dubai. Sadly enough, the captain having two world cups in his portfolio also wasn't spared of the criticism channelled towards team India after their loss to Pakistan in October.

Image: PTI