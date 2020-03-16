When Rishabh Pant's Trademark One-handed Shot Didn't Achieve The Desired Result

There were a lot of high-octane moments in the Qualifier 2 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. There were some outstanding performances with the bat, ball and on the field. When it comes to batting performances, Rishabh Pant always seems to find a way to put up some good performances. The wicket-keeper batsman played a vital knock against CSK when Delhi's innings had lost its momentum. However, just when it looked like he would single-handedly take the Capitals to a big score, he lost his wicket at a crucial stage as a result of which DC fell a few runs short of what could have been a fighting total.

It happened in the penultimate over of the first innings which was bowled by Deepak Chahar. On the fourth delivery, Chahar bowled a slow full toss as Pant looked to dispatch it into the stands. Unfortunately, the ball did not travel the distance and in fact, it went straight into the hands of Dwayne Bravo at long-on, who made no mistake in holding on to the ball as Pant walked back to the dugout after playing a beautiful cameo of a 25-ball 38, which included two boundaries and a maximum at a strike rate of 152.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. The CSK bowlers bowled some good spells as Delhi lost wickets at regular intervals. Some important knocks from Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant helped the Capitals in getting to a decent total of 147/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to a slow start but then accelerated their innings once the openers got set. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added 81 runs for the opening wicket partnership. Watson anchored CSK's run chase with a superb knock of a 32-ball 50 which included three boundaries and a maximum at a strike rate of 156.25. Ambati Rayudu then scored a run-a-ball 20 as the defending champions got to the target in the penultimate over by six wickets.

