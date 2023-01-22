Watch: Will Sutherland's Stunning One-handed Blinder Leaves Scorchers Star In Disbelief

The 52nd match of the ongoing Big Bash League took place between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. Scorchers won the game by 10 runs, courtesy of a brilliant knock from Cameron Bancroft, who smashed an unbeaten 95 off 50 balls to help his side post a mammoth target on the board. Meanwhile, the incident that caught everyone's attention was a stunning catch taken by Will Sutherland of the Renegades.

Sutherland took a mind-boggling catch to dismiss Nick Hobson on the second ball of the 17th over. Sutherland ran backward from the mid-off circle and took an amazing one-handed diving catch after Hobson played a lofted shot off Tom Rogers' bowling. Hobson was removed for 7 off 8 balls, which prevented the Scorchers from making further acceleration. A video of the catch has been shared on Twitter by cricket.aom.au.

As far as the match is concerned, the Renegades won the toss and elected to field first at the Perth Stadium. The Scorchers scored 212/5 in 20 overs courtesy of a 95-run knock from Bancroft. Stephen Eskinazi scored 54 off 29 balls to contribute to the total. Aaron Hardie hit 22 off 13 balls, while Cooper Connolly smashed an unbeaten 20 off 11 balls. Corey Rocchiccioli and Matt Critchley picked up two wickets each for the Renegades, while Tom Rogers scalped one wicket.

In the second innings, captain Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock as he scored an unbeaten 76 off 35 balls. Despite his effort, the Renegades lost the match by 10 runs. Shaun Marsh also scored 54 off 34 balls but his effort went in vain too. Ashton Turner picked up two wickets, while David Payne, Andrew Tye, and Aaron Hardie scalped one wicket each. Bancroft was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Thanks to the win, the Scorchers have further solidified their position on top of the BBL points table with 11 wins in 14 matches. The Scorchers have 22 points to their name, three more than the second-ranked side on the table. The Renegades, on the other hand, are ranked fourth on the table with six wins in 13 matches.

Image: cricket.com.au