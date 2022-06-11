A five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is presently underway. The second game of the series is scheduled to be held in Cuttack on June 11. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at what happened the last time when India and South Africa locked horns against each other at the same venue in Cuttack. The match was disrupted by angry spectators, who tossed water bottles on the ground to express their frustration over India's dismal performance.

The incident occurred in 2015 during the second T20I between India and South Africa, which was staged at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. South Africa won the toss and chose to field first against MS Dhoni-led Team India. India was bowled out for a low total of 92 runs. Fans displayed their displeasure by tossing water bottles on the ground when India's batting collapsed. Despite the fact that the bottles did not enter the playing area, the match was halted for a few minutes while police officers tried to bring the situation under control.

In pictures and videos that came out of the Cuttack stadium, spectators were seen throwing water bottles from the stands. The bottles did not enter the playing area but landed in the space between the fence and advertising boards near the boundary line.

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa managed to chase down the low total in just 17.1 overs. JP Duminy and David Miller finished the chase for the Proteas as they remained unbeaten at scores of 30 and 10 runs respectively. Albie Morkel was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball in the first innings, where he picked three wickets.

India vs South Africa

South Africa and India are returning to the same venue to play the second T20I match of their ongoing bilateral series after a gap of seven years. South Africa is currently 1-0 ahead in the five-match series courtesy of their 7-wicket win in the first T20I in Delhi on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if India is able to make a comeback in the second T20I to level the five-match series at 1-1.

(Image: PTI)