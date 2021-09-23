Watson Reckons Dropping Warner As SRH Skipper Impacted His Game, Backs Him To Bounce Back

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson reckoned that being dropped as SRH captain may have affected David Warner's game after the Australian was dismissed cheaply in the game against RR. Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, the former Chennai Super Kings player said that times have been tough for David Warner and that with time the player will come good.

"The Sunrisers setup, it seems as if there’s a bit going on in the background there. For David to get dropped as captain… even though you try and not let it affect your performance, there are these underlying things that have a bit of a negative impact on your ability to perform at times," he said further adding that the player was out long due to an injury and that he might need time to get back to top-form.

"It’s more challenging, especially when you have a layoff like David did. He went into the Aussie summer last year having a break because of his injury. People expect you to just come in straight away and score runs but everyone gets rusty. Sometimes some people come in, like AB de Villiers, after having a break and just dominate like he usually does. But he’s a freak of nature", Watson added.

'Might just take Warner a couple of games'

David Warner will be under pressure to perform in the second leg of IPL 2021. The star has scored 193 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 108, which is his worst in any IPL season, but Shane Waston believes that his fellow Australian will be rearing to go, but just needs some games under his belt.

"David's a true Aussie battler. He knows how to be able to come through in situations where he has his back against the wall. That’s what he has always thrived on. He’s definitely got a lot of incredible cricket in front of him. He just seems like he hasn’t been able to get some momentum. It might just take him a couple of games to find his feet, but he is so incredibly good, he will bounce back." Shane Waston added.

While Shane Waston can be true that Warner can be a big match-winner, the Sunrisers do not have a lot of time to offer to David Warner as they languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win in eight games. The Orange Army will next be in action against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, September 25, 7:30 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

