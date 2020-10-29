WAU Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

Western Australia (WAU) will go up against Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match Sheffield Shield on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia. Here's a look at our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable WAU vs TAS playing 11 and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction and preview

By winning one out of their last two matches (1 draw), Western Australia are at the top of the Sheffield Shield 2020 points table. Tasmania, on the other hand, are at the third sport with one draw and one loss, coming from the hands of Queensland.

WAU vs TAS live: WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia

Also Read l Greg Chappell hails Sheffield Shield star as best Australian batting talent since Ponting

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team, squad list

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: Western Australia squad

Shaun Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, CJ Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: Tasmania squad

Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, T Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright

Also Read l SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Sheffield Shield game preview

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team, top picks

Western Australia: Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon

Tasmania: Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Whiteman

Batsmen: Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan

All-Rounders: Ashton Agar, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly

Also Read l Sheffield Shield SAU vs WAU live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

WAU vs TAS live: WAU vs TAS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction is that Western Australia will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WAU vs TAS match prediction and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs TAS Dream11 team and WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Kolkata live streaming, pitch report, Dubai weather forecast

Image Source: WACA_Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.