WAU Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: Western Australia (WAU) will go up against Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Friday.

Written By Adil Khan
Western Australia (WAU) will go up against Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match Sheffield Shield on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia. Here's a look at our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable WAU vs TAS playing 11 and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction and preview

By winning one out of their last two matches (1 draw), Western Australia are at the top of the Sheffield Shield 2020 points table. Tasmania, on the other hand, are at the third sport with one draw and one loss, coming from the hands of Queensland.

WAU vs TAS live: WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, October 30, 2020
  • Time: 5:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team, squad list

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: Western Australia squad

Shaun Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, CJ Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman 

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: Tasmania squad

Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, T Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright 

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team, top picks

  • Western Australia: Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Cameron Gannon
  • Tasmania: Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle

WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction: WAU vs TAS Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Sam Whiteman 
  • Batsmen: Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan
  • All-Rounders: Ashton Agar, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews
  • Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly

WAU vs TAS live: WAU vs TAS match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction is that Western Australia will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WAU vs TAS match prediction and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs TAS Dream11 team and WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: WACA_Cricket/ Twitter

 

First Published:
