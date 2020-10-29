WAU Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Western Australia (WAU) will go up against Tasmania (TAS) in the upcoming match Sheffield Shield on Friday, October 30 at 5:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide, Australia. Here's a look at our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable WAU vs TAS playing 11 and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team.
By winning one out of their last two matches (1 draw), Western Australia are at the top of the Sheffield Shield 2020 points table. Tasmania, on the other hand, are at the third sport with one draw and one loss, coming from the hands of Queensland.
Shaun Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, CJ Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman
Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, T Ward, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright
Considering the recent run of form, our WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction is that Western Australia will come out on top in this contest.
Shield squad is in! 👀 We take on Tassie tomorrow morning 💪— WACA (@WACA_Cricket) October 29, 2020
Watch live on @kayosports or https://t.co/iEvSg25Gzk 📱
More here >> https://t.co/PBPNeFmv95 #WESTISBEST pic.twitter.com/VTjaAHyXWr
Note: The WAU vs TAS match prediction and WAU vs TAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs TAS Dream11 team and WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
