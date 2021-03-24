WAU Vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

Western Australia will face Victoria in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Thursday, March 25 at 8:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the WACA Ground, Perth. Here's a look at our WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction, probable WAU vs VCT playing 11 and WAU vs VCT Dream11 team. There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the WAU vs VCT live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams as well as cricket.com.au, which is the official website of Australian cricket.

WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction: WAU vs VCT match preview

Western Australia chances of qualifying for the final is slowly fading and to keep themselves in contention for the final they need to win both the matches and hope that other results go in their favour. They are currently fourth on the points table after 6 matches with 1 win and 5 draws, so this match automatically becomes a do or die match.

Victoria areright below Western Australia in the 5th spot with chances of qualification looking diminished. Their record also is similar to their upcoming opponent and will look to take away full points on offer. Their last match was versus Queensland which ended in a draw. This should be a good contest to watch.

WAU vs VCT live: Squad details for WAU vs VCT match

WAU: Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Sam Whiteman, Corey Rocchiccioli

VCT: Peter Handscomb (Captain), Scott Boland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson

Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

WAU vs VCT match prediction: Top picks for WAU vs VCT live match

Shaun Marsh

Marcus Harris

Matthew Kelly

Scott Boland

WAU vs VCT Dream11 live: WAU vs VCT Dream11 team

WAU vs VCT live: WAU vs VCT match prediction

As per our WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction, WAU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WAU vs VCT match prediction and WAU vs VCT playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs VCT Dream11 team and WAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: WACA / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.