WB W Vs AH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

Wellington Blaze Women (WB W) and Auckland Hearts Women (AHW) will feature in the opening match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20. The contest will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The WB W vs AH W live match is scheduled to commence at 2:40 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 24. Here, we take a look at WB W vs AH W match prediction, Dream11 prediction and WB W vs AH W playing 11.

Ready at the @BasinReserve! @cricketwgtninc's Blaze & Firebirds are set to take on @aucklandcricket's Hearts & Aces in the opening double-header of the tournament tomorrow. The rematch of the last Grand Final is free entry and live on @sparknzsport & @TVNZ from 10am #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/YF6NZpuhAX — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) December 23, 2020

WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: WB W vs AH W live match preview

Wellington Blaze had a spectacular season last year. The side remained unbeaten in the group stage and went on to win all their ten matches. They have been a consistent performer in the competition, and have clinched the trophy six times, which is the most by any team in the league's history. With three successive championships to their names, Wellington Blaze will be keen to make it four-in-a-row.

Auckland Hearts on the other hand had claimed six victories in the group matches. The two teams also battled it out in the finals of the league last year. Wellington Blaze earned a comprehensive 36-run win in the crucial encounter. Both sides will be eying to get off to a flying start, and a tooth and nail battle is expected between the two star-studded line-ups.

WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: WB W vs AH W squads

Wellington Blaze: Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts: Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Natasha van Tilburg.

WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WB W vs AH W playing 11

D Devine

A Kerr

A Peterson

K Perkins

WB W vs AH W match prediction: WB W vs AH W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Carnachan

Batsmen: K Perkins, L Down, M Green

All-rounders: A Kerr (vc), A Peterson, S Devine (c)

Bowlers: B Molony, D Doughty, J Barnett, L Kasperek

WB W vs AH W live: WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction

As per our WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, WB will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WB W vs AH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and WB W vs AH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WB W vs AH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Dream11 Super Smash Twitter

