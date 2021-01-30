WB-W Vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 Preview

The Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) will go up against the Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Sunday, January 31 at 11:10 AM NZDT (3:40 AM IST). The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Here's a look at our WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, probable WB-W vs CH-W playing 11 and WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team.

Wellington Blaze Women are currently leading the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 standings with 24 points. Maddy Green and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing two. Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with 8 points and a win-loss record of 2-5.

WB-W vs CH-W live: WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 11:10 AM NZDT, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction: WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team, squad list

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction: Wellington Blaze Women squad

Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek, Deanna Doughty, Sophie Devine, Jessica McFadyen, Caitlin King, Bethany Molony, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Olivia Boivin, Natasha Codyre

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction: Central Hinds Women squad

Natalie Dodd, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Esther Lanser, Kate Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett, Anna Gaging

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction: WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team, top picks

Wellington Blaze Women: Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Central Hinds Women: Anlo van Deventer, Jess Watkin, Rosemary Mair

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction: WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batswomen: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Anlo van Deventer, Kate Gaging

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

WB-W vs CH-W live: WB-W vs CH-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Wellington Blaze Women will come out on top in this contest.

#StatChat | Leigh Kasperek leads the wicket-taking charts for team Wellington with two rounds to go! ☝️ #WEAREWELLINGTON #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/DkOPShpmY9 — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 30, 2021

Note: The WB-W vs CH-W match prediction and WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 team and WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Wellington/ Twitter

