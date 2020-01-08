WB-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canterbury Magicians will face Wellington Blaze in the league stage encounter of the Super Smash League 2019-20. The match will take place on Thursday, January 9 at the Basin River in Wellington. It will commence at 8:40 AM (IST).

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Preview

Wellington are comfortably placed at the top of the points table with 32 points from their 8 matches played so far. The Blaze come into the match after beating Otago Sparks by 66 runs in their previous encounter. Wicketkeeper Racheal Priest was the top scorer with 76 runs, while Maddy Green also scored 63 runs.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians are placed at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points. They have played 7 matches so far out of which they have won just 1 match and lost 6 matches. In their previous game against Central Hinds, Canterbury lost the game by 19 runs. The upcoming game will be a tough match for the side and they will be hoping to get a morale-boosting win over their opponents who are right at the top.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 squad

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 squad: Canterbury Magicians

Frankie Mackay, Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Emma Kench, Sarah Asmussen.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 squad: Wellington Blaze

Rachel Priest, Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Jess McFadyen.

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 team

WB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction

Wellington Blaze are favourites to win the game

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.