WB-W Vs NS-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Teams And Other Details

Northern Districts Women will play against Wellington Women in the New Zealand Women’s Cricket T20 tournament. The match will be played on January 3, 2020. Let us look at the WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 prediction, preview, squads and other details of the match.

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Wellington Women are leading in the tournament. They have won all seven games that they have played so far. Northern Districts Women are placed fifth on the points table. They have won just twice, while suffering defeat on four occasions. Felicity Leydon-Davis and Kate Anderson are the top players to watch out for with the bat for Northern Districts, while Charlotte Sarsfield would be looking to have a great bowling spell. Liz Perry and Rebecca Burns are the players to watch out for Wellington.

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date: January 3, 2020

Time: 5.10 am (IST)

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Teams

Wellington: Liz Perry (c), Rebecca Burns, Lucy Doolan, Deanna Doughty, Allex Evans, Xara Jetly, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jussie McDonald, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony and Thamsyn Newton

Northern Districts: Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Eimar Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis (c), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Liz Perry

Vice-captain: Felicity Leydon-Davis

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jess McFadyen

Batsmen: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Liz Perry, Rebecca Burns

All rounders: Amelia Kerr, Eimar Richardson

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Charlotte Sarsfield, Deanna Doughty, Jussie McDonald

WB-W vs NS-W Dream11 Prediction

Wellington are the favourites to win the game against Northern Districts.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

