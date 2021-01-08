WB W Vs NS W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Preview

The Wellington Blaze Women take on the Northern Spirit Women in the 12th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20. The match is scheduled to be played at Wellington on January 9 at 3:50 AM IST. Let's have a look at the WB W vs NS W Dream11 prediction and other details of this match.

We head to Wellington to take on the Wellington Blaze & Firebirds tomorrow. 11.40am for the @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit & 3.10pm for our Northern Knights.



Let’s go 🙌🏼#NDTogether #CricketNation #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/lZ0WNQtzNg — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 8, 2021

The Wellington Blaze and the Northern Spirit had faced off earlier in the league where the latter ended up winning the game. The loss to the Spirits was Wellington's only loss of their ongoing campaign as they have managed to register 2 wins in their three games. Currently slotted 3rd on the points table, Wellington will see the match as an opportunity to get even with their third win in their Women's Super Smash T20 campaign.

Also Read Max Bryant Produces SPECTACULAR Nicholas Pooran-like Save In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

With three wins from four matches, the Northern Spirit are currently at the top of the table. However, they walk into the game following a narrow loss to the Otago Sparks in their last outing of the Women's Super Smash T20 campaign. The Spirit, who have defeated the Wellington Blaze earlier in the tournament will be hoping to replicate that performance to get back to winning ways.

WB W vs NS W Dream11 team (Squads)

Wellington Blaze - Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek, Tash Codyre, Dee Doughty, Antonia Hamilton, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Amelia Kerr, Olivia Boivin, Jamie Mason-Jones, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Beth Molony, Jess McFadyen

Also Read Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill End India's THIS 11-year-old Jinx In Test Cricket

Northern Spirits - Emma Baker, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Kate Anderson, Shriya Naidu, Brooke Halliday, Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield Felicity Leydon-Davis, Georgina Harris, Lucy Boucher, Katie Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Olivia Lobb, Kayley Knight, Eimear Richardson

WB W vs NS W Dream11 team: WB W vs NS W playing 11

Wicketkeeper - Jess McFadyen

Batswomen - Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Rebecca Burns

Allrounders - Eimear Richardson, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton,

Bowlers - Lauren Heaps, Jess Kerr, Lily Mulivai

Also Read Shubman Gill's First Fifty REMARKABLY Has '21' Written All Over It, Twitter Lauds Batsman

WB W vs NS W Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain - Maddy Green or Felicity Leydon-Davis

Vice-Captain - Brooke Halliday or Amelia Kerr

Also Read Steve Smith Equals BIG All-time Cricket Record With SCG Hundred Against India

WB W vs NS W Match Prediction

We predict a Wellington Blaze win as the end result of the match.

Note The above WB W vs NS W Dream11 prediction, WB W vs NS W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, WB W vs NS W Dream11 team and WB W vs NS W playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.