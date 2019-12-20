WB-W Vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Wellington Women will play against Otago Women in the 11th Match of the New Zealand Cricket Women's Twenty20 series. The match will be played on December 21, 2019. Let us look at the WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 preview, top picks and other details of the match.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Wellington Women are placed first in the points table. They have played three matches and won all of them. Otago Women are placed fourth in the table with just one win in four matches. They have lost thrice so far in the campaign.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2019

Time: 8.10 am (IST)

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Top Picks

Rachel Priest scored 39 runs while Amelia Kerr scored 47 not out for Wellington against Canterbury in the previous match. Sophie Devine took two wickets, while Deanna Doughty bagged three wickets. Katey Martin scored 30 while Suzie Bates scored 47 for Otago in the previous match. Emma Black bagged two wickets while conceding 13 runs only.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Squads

Wellington Women: Rachel Priest, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Suzie McDonald, Jess McFadyen (wk), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Perry (c), Rebecca Burns, Lucy Doolan, Deanna Doughty, Allex Evans, Sophie Devine

Otago Women: Suzie Bates, Megan Gibs, Kate Heffernan, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin (c), Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Katey Martin

Vice-captain: Liz Perry

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jess McFadyen

Batsmen: Rachel Priest, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Liz Perry

All Rounders: Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely

Bowlers: Sophie Devine, Deanna Noughty, Emma Black

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction

Wellington are likely to win the match against Otago.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.