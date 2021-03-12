WB-W Vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21

Wellington Blaze Women are all set to face Otago Sparks Women in Match 13 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21. The WB-W vs OS-W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST from the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Here is our WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction, RAS vs KHA Dream11 team and RAS vs SKY playing 11. The RAS vs KHA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction: WB-W vs OS-W match preview

Both the teams have not had a great tournament and are currently lying at the bottom of the points table with the chance to qualify for the knockout stage already diminished. Blaze have won only two matches throughout the season and are currently on a three-match losing streak. They have a chance of finishing the season with a win if they beat Sparks in the upcoming match. They come into this match after losing to Auckland Hearts by 8 wickets in the previous match.

Sparks are also in search of a win and would look to upset their upcoming opponent. They too are coming into the match after losing their previous match. They were defeated by Northern Districts by 76 runs and will look to put that loss behind and look to win the rest of the matches in the campaign.

WB-W vs OS-W live prediction: Probable WB-W vs OS-W playing 11

WB-W: Jess McFadyen (wk), Sophie Devine, Caitlin King, Thamsyn Newton (c), Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Xara Jetly, Beth Molony, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

OS-W: Saffron Wilson, Bella James (c), Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis (wk), Olivia Gain, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black, Molly Loe

WB-W vs OS-W match prediction: Top picks for WB-W vs OS-W playing 11

Jess McFadyen

Thamsyn Newton

Sophie Oldershaw

Eden Carson

WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 live: WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 team



WB-W vs OS-W live: WB-W vs OS-W match prediction

As per our WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction, WB-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WB-W vs OS-W match prediction and WB-W vs OS-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 team and WB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Otago cricket / Twitter



