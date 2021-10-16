WBBL 2021: Harmanpreet Kaur Comes Back On Field After Injury To Get Richa Ghosh's Wicket

Harmanpreet Kaur overcame pain as she came back to the field and dismissed her Indian teammate Richa Ghosh during a WBBL 2021 match between the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Injured Harmanpreet Kaur accounts for Richa Ghosh

Harmanpreet Kaur injured herself during the fifth over of the first innings that was bowled by Georgia Wareham with Rachael Priest facing her. On the second delivery of that over, the Indian women's T20I team skipper attempted a catch by diving forward. However, the mistimed dive meant that she awkwardly landed on her shoulder and seemed to be in excruciating pain.

Harmanpreet Kaur is off the field and receiving treatment. Fingers crossed she is ok #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/8rKcteOZCI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 16, 2021

The power-hitter left the field to receive medical attention, after which she was back on the field. After some time, she was given the ball by captain Sophie Molineux and lived up to the latter's expectations by deceiving Richa Ghosh. The batter tried to smash her Team India senior out of the park but could only succeed in finding Holly Ferling at extra-cover, who completed the catch. At the same time, Harmanpreet also registered her first wicket of WBBL 2021.

Coming back to Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades clash, the Hobart Hurricanes were bundled out for just 121 after winning the toss and electing to bat first as none of their batters got going. At the time of writing this story, the Melbourne Renegades were cruising towards an easy win at 90/2 in the 14th over.

WBBL Indian players

Talking about WBBL 2021 Indian players there are eight cricketers who have been signed by the WBBL 2021 teams are Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Image: Twitter@RenegadesWBBL/@cricketcomau