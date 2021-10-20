WBBL 2021: Harmanpreet Kaur's Deadly Power-hitting Has Netizens Impressed; Watch

Star batter of the Indian Women's team Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed her pyrotechnics with the bat during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) clash between the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur who had accounted for Indian teammate Richa Ghosh with the ball during the Renegades' game against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday by returning to the field after she had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding looked in fine touch with the bat in hand four days later as she showed no signs of slowing down with her power-hitting entertainment.

WBBL 2021: Harmanpreet Kaur leaves netizens in awe with a power-packed batting performance

The Indian women's team's T20I skipper made her bat do the talking outstandingly well against the Adelaide Strikers with her cameo knock where she took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals. Batting at number four, Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 37-ball 41 at a strike rate of almost 111. Her stupendous knock included four boundaries and a maximum.

The video of Kaur's excellent knock was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

The Indian power-hitter's vital innings was lauded by one and all on social media and here's what they had to say.

Sadly, her knock could only ensure that the Melbourne Renegades bowlers had something to defend and did not turn out to be a match-winning one as Sophie Molineux-led side was restricted to 126/6 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Apart from Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones also contributed to the Melbourne-based franchise with an unbeaten 36.

In reply, the Adelaide Strikers got past the line by eight wickets and 15 balls to spare with stellar contributions from captain Tahlia McGrath (50*) and number three batter Laura Wolvaardt (36*). The duo share an unbeaten 82-run stand for the second wicket.