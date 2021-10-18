WBBL 2021: Radha Yadav Pulls Off Epic One-handed Catch Against Hobart Hurricanes; Watch

The Indian cricket players playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) are turning their heads around by putting up amazing performances on the field. Shafali Verma who is playing her debut season in the WBBL 2021 for Sydney Sixers produced a player of the match performance against Hobart Hurricanes Women on Sunday which helped her team register victory. However, Shafali Verma's batting performance was overshadowed by her Indian teammate Radha Yadav who produced a stunning fielding effort while playing for the same team.

WBBL 2021: Radha Yadav's one-handed catch against Hobart Hurricanes

Radha Yadav had a good outing for Sydney Sixers against Hobart Hurricanes in which she picked up 2 wickets in her four overs, conceding just 31 runs. The players that Radha Yadav accounted for was Hobart batters Richa Ghosh and Sasha Moloney. Apart from an amazing bowling performance, the cricketer also produced a one-handed effort which resulted in the wicket of Mignon du Preez. Yadav's effort was applauded by her teammates.

WBBL 2021: WBBL Indian Players

A total number of eight Indian cricketers have signed deals with various WBBL teams this season which got underway from October 14 and will continue till November 27 which will be the final day of the tournament. The eight Indian cricketers in WBBL we are talking about are Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will be in action during the Big Bash League 2021 season.

WBBL 2021 fixtures

Coming to WBBL 2021 fixtures, the league will have its usually 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney. A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.