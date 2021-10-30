WBBL 2021: Radha Yadav's Sensational Catch Denies Harmanpreet Kaur A Half-century; Watch

Playing in the 21st match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Indian all-rounder Radha Yadav timed her catch to perfection to deny Harmanpreet Kaur her half-century. The incident occurred during a game between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers. In the video shared by the WBBL's official Twitter handle, Radha can be seen dismissing Harmanpreet off her own bowling by taking an incredible catch. As Harmanpreet tries to hit the ball towards the long-on area, Radha jumps to her right and takes a screamer to send the Indian skipper back to the pavilion for 43 off 32 balls.

Radha Yadav denies Kaur her half-ton with a HUGE catch!! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/VEpCx9HiAs — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 30, 2021

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with people praising Radha for her athleticism and for taking the amazing catch. "Easy as you like, what a catch. She takes these catches like having coffee in the morning," one individual wrote.

Absolutely brilliant catch — Damien Evans (@DamienEvans7) October 30, 2021

A tough catch and she made it look easy! Great athlete! 🔥👏🌟 — Quotes And Articles (@QuotesNArticles) October 30, 2021

She's one fit Indian luminary! 😙❤️ Such a lovely play. — Abhinav Banerjee (@Banerjee_NANU) October 30, 2021

It's Radha vs her Harry di...& Radha winning.. — Geetha Shiva Narayan (@Geetha1202) October 30, 2021

Renegades vs Sixers

The Renegades won by 12 runs to further strengthen their position on top of the points table. Batting first, the Renegades posted a total of 142/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of some big scores by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jess Duffin, who hit 43 and 41 not-out runs, respectively. Jemimah Rodrigues also helped with the bat as she scored a crucial but slow 25 runs while batting at the top of the order. While Ashleigh Gardner picked two wickets for the Sixers, Lauren Cheatle, Ellyse Perry, Radha Yadav, and Stella Campbell picked one wicket each.

In reply, the Sixers were restricted for 130/9 in 20 overs. Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry scored 28 off 28 balls while batting at the top of the order before she was dismissed by Ella Hayward. Shafali Verma scored 20 off 15 balls, and Maitlan Brown scored 31 off 20 balls to help the Sixers close in on the target but were eventually dismissed by Ellie Falconer. Courtney Webb and Sophie Molineux also picked one wicket each for the Renegades, which also affected a whopping four run-outs to secure the win. Jess Duffin was adjudged the player of the match for her unbeaten 32-ball 41.

