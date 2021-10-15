WBBL 2021 Season Hits Major Roadblock After Southern Tasmania Announces Three-day Lockdown

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) finally got underway on Thursday with Sydney Sixers being Melbourne Stars by six wickets in the opening fixture. However, after just one match the tournament has hit a major roadblock after a three-day lockdown was announced on Friday in SOuthern Tasmania putting a cloud over the weekend matches.

Four WBBL 2021 were scheduled to take place at Blundstone Arena on Saturday and Sunday, however, with the announcement of lockdown it remains to be seen if matches go ahead. The first 20 matches of the WBBL are scheduled to be played in Tasmania and the tournament is then scheduled to shift to Adelaide, Perth and Mackay in Queensland.

Tasmania lockdown: Why was Tasmania lockdown announced and what happens to the matches?

As per the report from news.com.au the lockdown was announced after a 31-year-old man who flew to Hobart from Melbourne without an appropriate border pass escaped from hotel quarantine. The report further states that police located the man at a home in the northern suburbs of Hobart on Tuesday, and in the days that followed, he returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein at his press conference emphasised that crowds will now not be able to attend weekend matches due to lockdown. He said, "Bearing in mind there are national and international matters to consider here in terms of the broadcast, if they do go ahead they would go ahead with no crowd and with the players remaining in a bubble."

The three-day lockdown means the four matches, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers are likely to be postponed. According to Cricket.com.au seven of the eight WBBL 2021 teams are in Tasmania. Perth Scorchers were due to fly in on Friday for their first match against Brisbane Heat on Sunday but confirmed they would remain in Western Australia until more information was available.

The report further states that Cricket Australia and the Tasmanian state government are working through contingency plans, with CA emphasising all players and staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations. Cricket Australia in it's statement said, “The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners, along with that of the wider community, remains our top priority. We are currently working with the Tasmanian Government on options for the upcoming Weber WBBL|07 matches at Blundstone Arena, Hobart this weekend".

WBBL 2021 Indian players

Talking about WBBL 2021 Indian players there are eight cricketers who have been signed by the WBBL 2021 teams are Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.

WBBL 2021 schedule

Coming to WBBL 2021 schedule, the league will have its usually 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney. A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.