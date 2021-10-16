Last Updated:

WBBL 2021: Why Will There Be No Spectators During Weekend Fixtures?

Here's why there will be no spectators during the WBBL 2021 weekend fixtures and why the matches are scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

WBBL 2021 weekend fixtures

It has been officially confirmed that there will be no spectators during the weekend fixtures of the ongoing WBBL 2021 after a three-day lockdown was announced on Friday in southern Tasmania putting a cloud over the weekend matches. Four WBBL 2021 were scheduled to take place at Blundstone Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Tasmania lockdown

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) took to their official Twitter handle and issued a statement to the Tasmania fans by apologising to them in case they had planned to catch live action in the stadium this weekend. After that, it was revealed that all four matches will proceed as scheduled this weekend at Blundstone Arena under strict bio-security protocols. They then went on to thank the Tasmanian government for their support.

At the same time, WBBL also confirmed that all players, staff as well as match officials who are in Tasmania to participate in the tournament have received COVID-19 vaccinations and also received the required negative COVID-19 test results. "As per the conditions of the three-day lockdown, the match will be closed to the public. Matches will be broadcast on Seven, Foxtel, Kayo, and ABC Radio.

As per the report from news.com.au the lockdown was announced after a 31-year-old man who flew to Hobart from Melbourne without an appropriate border pass escaped from hotel quarantine. The report further states that police located the man at a home in the northern suburbs of Hobart on Tuesday, and in the days that followed, he returned a positive COVID-19 test.

WBBL 2021 schedule

Coming to WBBL 2021 schedule, the league will have its usually 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney. A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception seven years ago.

WBBL 2021 Indian players

Talking about WBBL 2021 Indian players there are eight cricketers who have been signed by the WBBL 2021 teams are Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur. 

