WBBL 2021: Youngster Richa Ghosh's 'out Of The World' Direct Hit Stuns Netizens; Watch

Indian youngster Richa Ghosh came up with a stunning direct hit at the stumps to dismiss Melbourne Renegades Women’s opener Sophie Molineux during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match on Saturday. In the second innings of the match, during the fifth over being bowled by Belinda Vakarewa, Molineux looked to sneak in a single in the fourth ball of the over, but the ball was stopped by Ghosh inside the 30-yard-circle. Ghosh stopped the ball, turned back towards the wicket, and aimed for the direct hit, executing it successfully to send Molineux back to the dugout.

Watch Richa Ghosh’s stunning run-out :

Turn, aim, fire, direct hit run out!



Richa Ghosh with something out of nothing to run out Sophie Molineux #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/JXaM7UQFtg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 16, 2021

Molineux returned to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs off 16 balls after an opening partnership of 22 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues. Upon witnessing the run-out by the Indian youngster, Hobart Hurricanes took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted the picture of Richa Ghosh, terming the run-out as an out-of-the-world dismissal. At the same time, cricket fans were elated upon witnessing the direct hit effort and praised the Indian prodigy. A user termed the dismissal as a recurring theme, citing that Indian wicket keepers have impressed everyone with their direct hits while fielding as regular fielders. Ghosh is traditionally a wicket-keeper batter and most recently donned the gloves behind the wicket during the three-match T20I series between India Women and Australia Women.

Earlier during the first innings of the match, Hobart Hurricanes posted a target of 122 runs for Melbourne Renegades. Richa Ghosh was the third-highest scorer for her team in the match for scoring 21 runs off 14 balls, with the help of one six and two fours. She was dismissed by her Indian teammate Harmanpreet Kaur in the 12th over of the match. Ghosh was dismissed after getting caught by Holly Ferling after scoring runs at a strike rate of 150. Meanwhile, the Renegades Women successfully conquered the target with four balls left in the match and won the match by six wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur remained not-out on 24 runs off 19 balls after finishing the match by hitting a four.

(Image: @HurricanesBBL/ Twitter /FOX)