WBBL: Adelaide Strikers' Darcie Brown Takes Hattrick To Help Restrict Brisbane Heat To 104

Adelaide Strikers Women pacer Darcie Brown on Sunday registered a hattrick against Brisbane Heat Women to put her team firmly in control of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021/22 season match. Darcie Brown's hat-trick against Brisbane Heat Women was also the first of the season. The 14th Match of the WBBL season which is being currently played at Launceston has been reduced to 11 overs due to rains.

WBBL: Darcie Brown's Hat-trick for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat Women

Darcie Brown's Hat-trick came in the sixth over of the match. The pacer first accounted for the wicket of Georgia Redmayne who was caught by Katy Mack for 28 runs. In the very next delivery, Darcie Brown dismissed Ellie Johnston who was caught by Tahlia McGrath. The hattrick wicket which came in the final ball of the over was of Laura Kimmince who departed for a first-ball duck after being caught by Laurs Wolvaardt.

WBBL: Recap of Brisbane Heat Women's innings

Adelaide Strikers Women after winning the toss asked Heat to bat first. Openers Grace Harris and wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne gave a steady start to the team in a rain-affected match. Harris was the first to be dismissed after being caught behind by McPharlin of Sarah Coyte's bowling.

After losing Harris, Brisbane Heat Women were reduced to 57-4 with thanks to Darcie Brown's hattrick. Georgia Voll provided the late flourish staying unbeaten on 31 off 17 balls as Brisbane Heat Women put on 104/5 on the scoreboard. Georgia Redmayne was the other top scorer for the team with 28 runs. A win for Adelaide Strikers Women will see them retain the top spot taking them to eight points from four matches, while Brisbane Heat Women will remain 3rd after four matches with one win, two losses and one match getting washed out by rain.

WBBL 2021 schedule

Coming to WBBL 2021 schedule, the league will have its usual 59 game format and will be taken back to the fans around the country with the matches to return to metro and regional venues in all six states as the schedule reverts back to its national, festival-based structure after the WBBL Season six was played entirely in a biosecure hub in Sydney.

A three-game, top four Finals series remains. The Finals series matches will be played on November 23 and November 24. A record 47 matches are to be broadcasted nationally on television this year, almost a five-fold increase since the league's inception, seven years ago.