WBBL: BH-W Vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News, Playing XI & More

The eliminator match of the WBBL 2021 gets underway on Wednesday, November 24 with Brisbane Heat WOmen set to face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Adelaide Oval. The BH-W vs AS-W WBBL match is scheduled to get underway from 1:40 PM IST.

Here's a look at BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction, BH-W vs AS-W team news and other details related to the match.

Probable BH-W vs AS-W playing XI

Brisbane Heat Women probable 11: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav.

Adelaide Strikers Women probable 11: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team

Georgia Redmayne (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Dane van Niekerk (vc), Poonam Yadav, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown.

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: BH-W vs AS-W match preview

Both the teams finished third and fourth respectively following the completion of league stage matches. This match is crucial for both teams since this is a do-or-die contest. The winner of this match will next face Melbourne Renegades Women in the Challenger. Brisbane Heat h splayed throughout the tournament and will be hoping to continue their fine performance against Adelaide Strikers Women n the upcoming match.

Coming to the performance of both the teams during league stage, Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the standings with 17 points. They had With 8 wins, 5 losses and a no-result from 14 matches. Openers Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne, have had a good tournament with the duo scoring over 800 runs combined in this tournament.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, finished 4th in the WBBL points table with 15 points. For Strikers Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, and Tahlia McGrath had an excellent tournament. Despite the defeat against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous match, the team has played decently throughout the tournament and will hope to advance further by winning the upcoming elimination match.