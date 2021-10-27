WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur Castles Well-set Smriti Mandhana With A Ripper; Watch

Smriti Mandhana was at her devastating best with the bat for Sydney Thunder during the match against Melbourne Renegades. Despite her fine half-century at the top of the order, the Sydney Thunder went down to Melbourne Renegades by 9 runs in the WBBL 2021 match. The match also witnessed the clash between two Indian teammates, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates Smriti Mandhana's wicket

Harmanpreet Kaur found success against Smriti Mandhana during the 16th over of the match. Sydney Thunder was placed at 99-3 with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 64 runs and that is when Melbourne Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux brought in Harmanpreet Kaur into the attack. The introduction turned out to be the turning point of the match with Harmanpreet castling Smriti Mandana's stumps with the first ball of the 16th over. The replays showed that the ball hit the inside edge of Mandhana's bat before hitting back at stumps. Here's Smriti Mandhana's dismissal

The reaction from Harmanpreet Kaur says it all! 🤣💪



Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Renegades after winning the toss decided to bat first. Openers Josephine Dooley and Jemimah Rodriguez have a strong start to the team putting on 84 runs on the board. Dooley was first to be dismissed by Samantha Bates. Jess Duffin was the next one back to the pavilion by off-spinner Deepti Sharma for 11 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur could only manage 3 runs before being dismissed by Kate Peterson. Melbourne Renegades were only able to put up 142/5 on the scoreboard.

Sydney Thunder chasing 143 runs to win lost Tahlia Wilson early. However, Smriti Mandhana held the fort at one end as she played some amazing shots against Melbourne Renegades' bowlers. The Renegades kept themselves in the match by regularly chipping in with wickets. With the run rate mounting, Harmanpreet Kaur produced the big breakthrough of the match dismissing Smriti Mandhana for 64 runs. Deepti Sharma did try to win the match for the team by scoring an impressive 23 runs from 10, including four boundaries. However, the effort wasn't enough to take the team across the finish line as they fell short of the target by 9 runs.



Image: Instagram/@wbbl