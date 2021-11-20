WBBL: HB-W Vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News, Playing XI & More

Match 53 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH-W) lock horns against Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) at Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park in Mackay on Saturday. Both Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder are placed at the bottom of the points table with 9 and 8 points, respectively. While the Hurricanes have won just four out of the 13 matches they have played, the Sydney Thunder have won three out of 12 matches.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: H2H record

As far as the head-to-head record between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women is concerned, the latter is way ahead with 10 wins in 12 games. Hobart Hurricanes Women have won just two matches against their Sydney Thunder counterparts so far in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Full squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Angelina Genford, Richa Ghosh (wk), Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (captain, wk), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Sydney Thunder Women Squad: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington (captain), Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Deepti Sharma, Emily Smith (wk), Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Issy Wong.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Predicted XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted XI: Rachel Priest, Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Shasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith.

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates.

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Mignon du Preez (vc), Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounders: Ruth Johnston, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Molly Strano, Amy Smith

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Rachel Priest

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Mignon du Preez, Shasha Moloney, Tahlia Wilson

All-rounders: Naomi Stalenberg, Sammy-Jo Johnson (c)

Bowlers: Samantha Bates (vc), Hannah Darlington, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

