WBBL: Laura Kimmince Takes 'catch Of The Tournament' Against Brisbane Heat; WATCH

Laura Kimmince pulled off an absolutely stunning catch when her team, Brisbane Heat, locked horns with Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday, October 26 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston during the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She took the catch in the second over after Brisbane Heat opted to field first. Right-arm pacer Georgia Prestwidge bowled one outside the off-stump and Nicola Carey threw her hands at the ball with her might.

But the left-handed Carey failed to cross the infield as Kimmince latched on to the ball without much fuss. The ball was destined to fly past the point region for a four, but Kimmince plucked the ball out of thin air. She dived full length onto her left and grabbed the ball with both hands. Her teammates went running at her and congratulated her on the stupendous piece of catching in the outfield.

Carey, on the other hand, was left absolutely shocked. With the help of Kimmince’s catch, the Heat reduced the Hurricanes to nine for three in 1.3 overs. In the first two overs, Courtney Sippel got the prized wickets of New Zealand’s Rachel Priest and South Africa’s Mignon du Preez.

Here is a video of the Laura Kimmince catch:

Kimmince didn’t get a chance to bat as the Heat chased the target of 133 with nine balls to spare. Grace Harris and Mikayla Hinkley’s unbeaten 86-run stand for the third wicket scripted the stupendous win for the Heat in Match No.18 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. With the win, the Heat also moved to the top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of 1.150.

Kimmince hasn’t had the best of outings with the bat in hand in the tournament. In three innings, she has only scored 17 runs at a rather poor average of 5.66 with a top score of nine. She has taken two catches in the outfield so far.

The Heat is next scheduled to cross swords with the Hurricanes on Saturday, October 30 at the same venue. The Rachel Priest-led Hurricanes, meanwhile, are languishing at seventh in the WBBL table with three points from five games.

(Image: Twitter/ @HeatBBL)