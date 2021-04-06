WBBL To Come Up With Documentary As Tribute To Brisbane Heat's Back-to-back Title Wins

After the huge successes of 'The Test' and 'The Record', Cricket Australia will join hands with the Fox Network to give fans an inside look at the Brisbane Heat Women and their journey to becoming a WBBL superpower. While the first two documentaries concentrated on the Australian Men's team's comeback from the Scandal of 2018 and the Australian Women's cricket team's rise to their T20 World Cup win in 2020 respectively, this new series will follow the Brisbane Heat Women as they navigate tough challenges to become one of the strongest contenders at the tournament. The series will premiere on Wednesday, April 7.

The Heat Repeat to premiere on April 7 in Australia

Produced by cricket.com.au, 'The Heat Repeat', a documentary chronicling the Brisbane Heat Women's dominating title runs at the Women's Big Bash League is set to premiere in Australia on the Foxtel Channel on April 7. The two-part documentary, which aims to do a deep dive into the team, talks about the pivotal moment that changed the Heat Women's fortunes for good. Having ended two of the first three seasons of the WBBL unable to make the playoffs, Brisbane Heat beat the much more favoured Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers to win successive titles in the fourth and fifth editions of the tournament.

The preview for the series touches on Brisbane Heat's uncomfortable 36-run loss to the Adelaide Strikers in their first WBBL 04 game and how the loss triggered a change in the team's mindset, eventually earning them two titles. It also talks about Heat's nerve-wracking semi-final from the same year and their tremendous win over the Sydney Sixers. Brisbane Heat ended the latest season of the WBBL as semi-finalists after going down to the eventual champions, Sydney Thunder.

Talking about the documentary series, Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager Fan Engagement, said:

“The Heat Repeat is another powerful example of cricket.com.au’s ability to tell our game’s most confronting and engaging stories in detail. What began as a short video task over a year ago quickly morphed into a significant long-term project, as it became apparent that this story contained several layers, fascinating personalities, and flashpoints throughout.

Meanwhile, the Australian Women's Cricket team are busy creating another documentary worthy record down in New Zealand, where they have taken an early 1-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against the New Zealand Women. Having drawn the T20I series at 1-1, Meg Lanning and co. made a world record as they continued their unbeaten streak in ODI games - since 2018 - to a whopping 22 matches in a row. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI will be available live on the FanCode app and website in India, at 7:30 AM, April 7.

