WCC Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live

Waratah Cricket Club will go up against Darwin Cricket Club in an upcoming clash in Darwin and District ODD this week. Both teams have won only two matches in the season so far. Viewers can expect an interesting clash between two strong sides battling against each other in Darwin and District ODD tournament.

The WCC vs DDC contest will commence on Saturday, August 8 at 7 AM IST. Fans can play the WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs DDC Dream11 top picks and WCC vs DDC Dream11 team.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs DDC Dream11 team

WCC vs DDC Dream11 top picks

Michael Kudra (Captain) Brady Baptist (Vice-captain) Andrew Richards Taj Glenn Huw Wiltshire (WK)

Squads for the WCC vs DDC Dream11 team

WCC vs DDC Dream11 team: Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) squad

Michael Kudra, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Nachiket Sant

WCC vs DDC Dream11 team: Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) squad

Huw Wiltshire, Jacob Dickman, Willy Andrews, Ethan Anderson, Dylan Turner, Tom Frawley, Will Antsey, Luke Shelton, Connor Hawkins, Tom Briggs, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Dion Meta, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers

WCC vs DDC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Waratah Cricket Club : Michael Kudra (WK), Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird

: Michael Kudra (WK), Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird Darwin Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire (WK), Ethan Anderson, Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Willy Andrews, Connor Hawkins, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Troy Ryan, Dion Meta

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction

Our WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction is that Darwin Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs DDC Dream11 top picks and WCC vs DDC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)