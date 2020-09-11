WCC Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will face Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) in the semifinal of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 12. The match will be played at Gardens Oval cricket ground at 7 am IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs DDC Dream11 team, probable WCC vs DDC playing 11 and WCC vs DDC match prediction.

WCC vs DDC live: WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction and preview

These two teams have faced each other twice during the league stage and both have one win under their belt. This will be the third time that these teams will face each other in the tournament and WCC, who finished the season at the top of the points table, will be favourites to win the match and advance to the final.

DDC finished fourth on the points table and just managed to enter the knockout stage ahead of Nightcliff. They lost to Tracy Village in their final league match, however, the loss was set a minor setback and the team will be determined to put up a strong performance against favourites Waratah and advance to the final.

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs DDC Dream11 team, squad list

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs DDC Dream11 team: WCC squad

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs DDC Dream11 team: DDC squad

Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs DDC Dream11 top picks

I Conway

WAntsey

J Seymour

W Weerasinghe

WCC vs DDC Dream11 team

WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction

As per our WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, WCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs DDC top picks and WCC vs DDC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WCC vs DDC match prediction and WCC vs DDC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket Youtube