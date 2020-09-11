WCC Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will face Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) in the semifinal of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 12. The match will be played at Gardens Oval cricket ground at 7 am IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs DDC Dream11 team, probable WCC vs DDC playing 11 and WCC vs DDC match prediction.
Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders To Have Eng, Aus Players Ready For First IPL Match Vs Mumbai Indians
These two teams have faced each other twice during the league stage and both have one win under their belt. This will be the third time that these teams will face each other in the tournament and WCC, who finished the season at the top of the points table, will be favourites to win the match and advance to the final.
Also Read: LEI Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live
DDC finished fourth on the points table and just managed to enter the knockout stage ahead of Nightcliff. They lost to Tracy Village in their final league match, however, the loss was set a minor setback and the team will be determined to put up a strong performance against favourites Waratah and advance to the final.
Also Read: DUR Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live
I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan
Also Read: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Bat With 'Helmet Cam' During RCB's Intra-squad Game: Watch
Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan
As per our WCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, WCC will be favourites to win the match.