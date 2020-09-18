WCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will face Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) in the final match of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at DXC Arena Oval 1 cricket ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs PCC Dream11 team, probable WCC vs PCC playing 11 and WCC vs PCC match prediction.
Also Read: LEI Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live
Both the teams had clashed each other twice in the tournament and shared the spoils. Coming into the final, both the teams have had a great season with WCC finishing at the top of the points table, while PCC finished third on the points table. In the semi-final match, WCC overcame Darwin by 124 runs and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum and go all the way to lift the trophy.
Also Read: LAN Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live
On the other hand, PCC really had to fight hard in a low scoring encounter but they overcame the challenged posed by Southern Districts by 10 runs to enter the final. Both the teams have played some good cricket in the tournament and will be hoping to finish the season on a high.
Also Read: Let The Show Begin: Glitzy IPL Marks Start Of Indian Sporting Events In COVID Times
I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan
Also Read: SUS Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality Blast T20 Live
Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.
As per our WCC vs PCC match prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: 'Something we will need to accept' Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada on the saliva ban
6 mins ago
IPL 2020: 2008 winners team Rajasthan pay 'Royal' tribute to skipper Steve Smith
15 mins ago
Ex-CSK pacer David Willey tests positive for COVID-19, fans pray for speedy recovery
15 mins ago
RR team 2020 preview: Full squad list, IPL match schedule and SWOT analysis
21 mins ago
Don Bradman's boyhood home under BIG threat of being demolished; here's why
32 mins ago
DC team 2020 preview: Full squad list, IPL match schedule and SWOT analysis
45 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR