WCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will face Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) in the final match of the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at DXC Arena Oval 1 cricket ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs PCC Dream11 team, probable WCC vs PCC playing 11 and WCC vs PCC match prediction.

WCC vs PCC live: WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams had clashed each other twice in the tournament and shared the spoils. Coming into the final, both the teams have had a great season with WCC finishing at the top of the points table, while PCC finished third on the points table. In the semi-final match, WCC overcame Darwin by 124 runs and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum and go all the way to lift the trophy.

On the other hand, PCC really had to fight hard in a low scoring encounter but they overcame the challenged posed by Southern Districts by 10 runs to enter the final. Both the teams have played some good cricket in the tournament and will be hoping to finish the season on a high.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for WCC vs PCC Dream11 team

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs PCC Dream11 team: WCC squad

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs PCC Dream11 team: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs PCC top picks for the WCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Isaac Conway

Alex Bleakley

Hamish Martin

WCC vs PCC Dream11 team

WCC vs PCC match prediction

As per our WCC vs PCC match prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs PCC top picks and WCC vs PCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WCC vs PCC match prediction and WCC vs PCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket Youtube