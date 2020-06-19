WCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Waratah Cricket Club take on Palmerston Cricket Club in the Darwin T20 League on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The WCC vs PCC live match will be played at the Garden's Oval, in Benalla. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20 and will start at 6:00 AM IST. Here is the WCC vs PCC Dream11 team, WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and WCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks.
Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Kickoff time - 6:00 AM IST
Venue - Garden's Oval, Benalla
Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan
Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.
Here is the WCC vs PCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points
Wicketkeeper – I Conway
All-rounders – I Bimbbral, T McCann, J Seymour, S Wijegunarathana
Batsmen – H Martin, M Weerasinghe
Bowlers – C Hyde, S Singh, S Madushan, H Sandaradura
WCC start off as favourites to win the match against PCC in the Darwin T20 League on Saturday.
The WCC vs PCC live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For WCC vs PCC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no WCC vs PCC live telecast in India.