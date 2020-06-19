WCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live Game Info

Waratah Cricket Club take on Palmerston Cricket Club in the Darwin T20 League on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The WCC vs PCC live match will be played at the Garden's Oval, in Benalla. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20 and will start at 6:00 AM IST. Here is the WCC vs PCC Dream11 team, WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction and WCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks and match schedule

WCC vs PCC Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Kickoff time - 6:00 AM IST

Venue - Garden's Oval, Benalla

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction - Waratah Cricket Club squad

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction - Palmerston Cricket Club squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs PCC Dream11 team

Here is the WCC vs PCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – I Conway

All-rounders – I Bimbbral, T McCann, J Seymour, S Wijegunarathana

Batsmen – H Martin, M Weerasinghe

Bowlers – C Hyde, S Singh, S Madushan, H Sandaradura

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

WCC start off as favourites to win the match against PCC in the Darwin T20 League on Saturday.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction: WCC vs PCC live streaming

The WCC vs PCC live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For WCC vs PCC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no WCC vs PCC live telecast in India.

Please note that the above WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs PCC Dream11 team and WCC vs PCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis.

