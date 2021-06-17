WCC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin And District T20 2021 Preview

Waratah CC and Palmerston Cricket Club are set to face each other in the semi-final encounter of the Darwin and District T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin at 5:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 17. Here is our WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, WCC vs PCC Dream11 team, WCC vs PCC best team and WCC vs PCC scorecard.

WCC vs PCC match preview

Waratah CC finished their league stage campaign on top of the points table and will look to carry on the momentum with a place in the final at stake. Palmerston Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed 6th on the points table to book their place in the knockout stage. Both the teams face each other in the qualifying finals and it was Palmerston who defeated Waratah by 2 wickets. In that match, Waratah batted first in that match and managed to put up a total of 120 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. PCC, on the other hand, chased down the total in the last ball of their innings to seal the victory.

WCC vs PCC weather report

The condition will be clear with no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the WCC vs PCC prediction.

WCC vs PCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

WCC vs PCC player record

For Waratah, Isaac Conwoy and Matthew Sipala played well this season and the two of them will be expected to do well in the semifinal match. For Palmerston, Harry Zimmermann and Hamish Martin have played really well and will look to perform in this match as well. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

WCC vs PCC Dream11 team

WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction

As per our WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction, WCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WCC vs PCC player record and as a result, the WCC vs PCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WCC vs PCC Dream11 team and WCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: NT Cricket / YouTube