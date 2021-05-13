WCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Player Record, Darwin And District T20 Live Match Preview

Waratah and Southern Districts are set to face each other in the Darwin and District T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Gardens Oval at 5:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 13. Here is our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC vs SD Dream11 team, WCC vs SD best team and WCC vs SD player record.

WCC vs SD match preview

This is the opening fixture of Group A in which defending champions Waratah will take on last year's runners-up Southern Districts. Last year Waratah had defeated Southern Districts by 3 wickets in the final. They will look to carry on the winning momentum from last season and start the season with a win. Southern Districts on the other hand will be looking to avenge their final loss. Despite finishing at the top of the group, Southern DIstrict came up short in the final. They will look to turn things around this time around. This should be a good contest to watch.

WCC vs SD weather report

There will be no cloud during the match and so there is no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

WCC vs SD pitch report

The 22-yard strip is expected to be sporting one with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

WCC vs SD player record

For Southern Districts, Matthew Hammond and Mitchell Townsend played really well last season. Both these players will be expected to perform well with bat and ball for the team. For Waratah James Seymour and Isaac Conway played well last season. Both players will be expected to be among the runs yet again this season.

WCC vs SD best team

WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction

As per our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The WCC vs SD player record and as a result, the WCC vs SD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WCC vs SD Dream11 team and WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

