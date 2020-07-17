WCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD League Live Info

Quick links:
Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will take on Southern Districts (SD) in the Darwin and District ODD League. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 AM IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC vs SD Dream11 team and WCC vs SD Dream11 top picks.
I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan
D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.
Here's our WCC vs SD Dream11 top picks for the WCC vs SD Dream11 match -
J Seymour, U Weerasinghe, C Mcevoy
James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan
Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Arkers, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey
Here's a look at our WCC vs SD Dream11 team that will fetch you maximum points -
As per our WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction, WCC will be favourites to win the match.