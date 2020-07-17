WCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD League Live Info

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) will take on Southern Districts (SD) in the Darwin and District ODD League. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 AM IST. Here is a look at our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC vs SD Dream11 team and WCC vs SD Dream11 top picks.

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Team from squads

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Team from squads: WCC

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Team from squads: SD

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Top picks

Here's our WCC vs SD Dream11 top picks for the WCC vs SD Dream11 match -

J Seymour, U Weerasinghe, C Mcevoy

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Playing XI

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Playing XI: WCC

James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Riley Vernon, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 Playing XI: SD

Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Nick Arkers, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction: WCC vs SD Dream11 team

Here's a look at our WCC vs SD Dream11 team that will fetch you maximum points -

WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction

As per our WCC vs SD Dream11 Prediction, WCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC vs SD Dream11 top picks and WCC vs SD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

( IMAGE: NT CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)