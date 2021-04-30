WCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Live

Waratah CC will take on Southern Districts in the Darwin and District ODD match at the Gardens Oval Cricket Ground. The match starts at 2:00 PM local time (10:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 1. Here is our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC vs SD Dream11 team, WCC vs SD best team and WCC vs SD player record.

Waratah is currently at the top of the points table with 2 wins from 2 matches. They started their campaign with a crushing 114-run win over Palmerstone after which they got a bye in the second round. In the previous match Nightcliff they had to fight hard before managing to stop their opponent 9 runs short of the target. Meanwhile, Southern Districts were beaten by Darwin in the first fixture before receiving a bye in the next round. They will be desperate to register their first win and that is why this match will be crucial to get the season back on track.

The weather will be sunny with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

For Waratah, skipper Conway and DJ Hunter played well and will be expected to be among runs once again when they face Southern Districts in the upcoming fixture. For Southern Districts, J Isaaka and CS McEvoy played really well but could not help their side to victory. This time around both players will not only look to make contributions but also help the team win the match.

As per our WCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, WCC will come out on top in this contest.

