"Not Even Thinking About IPL"; BCCI Hints At A Possible Cancellation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Puting rest to speculations, BCCI has officially confirmed that the question of thinking about IPL does not arise given the emergency situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.

'We are not even thinking about IPL': Arun Dhumal

"We are not even thinking about IPL. We are in a War-like situation. Any talk on IPL does not arise. Will go with whatever Govt decides. We will see the developments and accordingly will take a decision. Life of countrymen are most precious. We are all on board with the IPL franchisee. Franchisees are on the same page. We do not know how long the situation will be. As of now, till the time it is not safe to play cricket, we are not thinking about it. We have to see how the situation develops till April 15 then we will take a call. Given the situation we may have to cancel the IPL," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV in a Live interview on Monday.

In his message to Indian cricketers and the nation, the BCCI treasurer said: "I am glad that likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have given their messages to the nation. The message from the BCCI is clear: Do not panic, stay at home, wash your hands, stay safe. Do not play Cricket outdoor. BCCI will continue to spread the right message."

