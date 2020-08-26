'Outraged At Cricket England's Post Of Anderson Standing On Indian Flag': Lalchand Rajput

Former India player and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has slammed Cricket England for its social media post depicting graphics of James Anderson standing on national flags of different nations, including India.

READ | Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Indian Cricketers' Wishes For James Anderson

"This is a shameful act and cannot be tolerated at any cost. I think this is by mistake rather than by intention. Even if this is by mistake, the Cricket England must correct it immediately. Indians are outraged and we owe an apology from Cricket England," Lalchand Rajput told Republic TV in a video interview on Wednesday morning.

READ | James Anderson Becomes The First Pace Bowler To Take 600 Scalps In International Cricket

He said that Cricket England should have been very careful dealing with such a sensitive issue and cannot be overlooked. "I can understand this has been a slight but when pointed out, Cricket England must respond quickly and make the corrections."

READ | Morning Session Washed Out On Day 5 Of England-Pakistan Test

Former India player heaped praises on James Anderson for becoming the first fast bowler to scalp 600 wickets in Test history. "This is an incredible achievement. All other 600 plus wicket-takers have been spinners. It is easier for spinners to get 600 plus wickets but for a fast bowler to reach the milestone is truly remarkable. Anderson has also got a lot of wickets in Indian sub continent which makes him one of the best ever."

READ | Durable Anderson Joins '600 Club,' Says There's More To Come